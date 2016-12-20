British PM May: needs of businesses adapting to Brexit will be addressed

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Dec 20 British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Tuesday the needs of businesses adapting to a new relationship with the European Union would be addressed, once a deal for Brexit has been struck.
Asked if she was in favour of a transition period to help smooth the process of leaving the EU, May said: "I've set out one priority that I think we should be making early decisions on in the negotiations, and that's in relation to EU citizens living here and UK citizens living in the rest of Europe.
"But as part of the negotiations, we will have to address this question of the practicalities of adjustment to the new relationship once that new relationship has been agreed."
Last week her finance minister Philip Hammond backed the idea of a transition period to help businesses both in Britain and the EU. (Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Stephen Addison)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.