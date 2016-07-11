版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 7月 12日 星期二 03:22 BJT

Obama confident U.S./UK "special relationship" to continue under May

WASHINGTON, July 11 President Barack Obama is confident that the "special relationship" between the United States and Britain will continue after Theresa May becomes British prime minister, the White House said on Monday.

"The president is entirely confident that he and his successor will be able to coordinate effectively with her to not just protect, but even advance the special relationship between our two countries," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters. (Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Adam DeRose; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

