No Brexit deal better than "bad deal", UK's May says

LONDON Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa
May said on Tuesday that not reaching a deal with the European
Union would be better than concluding a bad exit deal for
Britain and warned leaders of the 27 other members not to try to
punish Britons for voting to leave.
May has said she would start two years of talks on leaving
the bloc by the end of March and on Tuesday she outlined her
plans for the upcoming negotiations.
"I must be clear Britain wants to remain a good friend and
neighbour to Europe," she said.
"Some voices are calling for a punitive deal, that punishes
Britain and discourages other countries from taking the same
path. That would be an act of calamitous self-harm for the
countries of Europe and it would not be the act of a friend."
She said Britain would not accept such an approach but was
sure a positive outcome could be reached.
"I am equally clear that no deal for Britain is better than
a bad deal for Britain."
