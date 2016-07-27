McDonald's to create 5,000 jobs in Britain

LONDON, July 27 McDonald's Corp said on
Wednesday it would create over 5,000 jobs in Britain by the end
of 2017, in a sign of its commitment to the country despite the
challenging economic conditions.
Industry surveys have suggested that Britain's vote to leave
the EU has hammered consumer confidence, although those
retailers to report results since last month's referendum have
not reported any sharp drop off in demand.
"These remain challenging economic conditions but I'm
pleased that, together with our franchisees, we remain committed
to the UK," said McDonald's UK Chief Executive Paul Pomroy.
"Our continued focus on serving quality, affordable food and
giving our customers a great experience is enabling us to keep
investing in our business and creating jobs."
Britain's business minister, Greg Clark, welcomed the news.
"The government is committed to ensuring businesses have the
support they need to thrive and today's announcement underlines
that businesses are confident that the UK remains open for
business," he said.
Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket
group, said last week it planned to create 900 jobs by 2020 in
London at a distribution centre dedicated to online grocery
orders.
