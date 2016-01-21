版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 1月 21日 星期四 21:51 BJT

Morgan Stanley poised to back campaign to keep Britain in the EU - source

LONDON Jan 21 U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley is preparing to back a campaign to keep Britain in the European Union, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Wall Street giant is yet to decide on the size of its contribution but the sum is likely to be in the six-figure range, the source said.

Morgan Stanley will join a number of heavyweight international banks who have already pledged financial support for the campaign, highlighting their concerns about the impact of a British exit. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐