"Bad Boys of Brexit" headed for screen, says Farage associate

LONDON Jan 1 Three film production companies
including Netflix are interested in making a warts-and-all
screen dramatisation of Nigel Farage's insurgent Brexit
campaign, according to an associate of Farage.
This would be another extraordinary twist for Farage, who
from the fringes of British politics achieved his life's goal
when Britons voted to leave the European Union last June, and
has since befriended U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.
The project would be based on "The Bad Boys of Brexit", an
account of Farage's campaign by Arron Banks, a multi-millionaire
British insurance tycoon who bankrolled the campaign, according
to Andy Wigmore, a spokesman for Banks.
"We have three interested parties in the rights to the book
and we will be meeting representatives from three studios
including a Netflix representative on Jan. 19 in Washington DC,"
Wigmore told Reuters in a text message.
Farage, Banks, Wigmore and others in their circle will
travel to Washington for Trump's inauguration as president,
which will take place on Jan. 20.
"We have invited all of them (the studio representatives) to
our pre-inaugural drinks party ... We have also invited many of
Trump's team to the event," said Wigmore.
Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
The Sunday Telegraph newspaper earlier reported that
Hollywood studio Warner Bros. was also interested, but it was
unclear from Wigmore's texts to Reuters whether those who have
approached Banks included representatives of Warner Bros.
The subtitle of Banks' book is "Tales of Mischief, Mayhem
and Guerrilla Warfare in the EU Referendum Campaign". It is
described on its publisher's website as "an honest, uncensored
and highly entertaining diary of the campaign that changed the
course of history".
Asked whether Farage was likely to appear as himself in any
screen adaptation of his campaign, Wigmore said: "Yes we all
expect to make a Quentin Tarantino appearance", a reference to
the director's cameo appearances in his own movies.
Despite handing over the reins of the anti-EU party UKIP to
a successor in November, Farage, typically pictured with pint of
beer in hand, remains the most prominent face of Brexit in the
eyes of many Britons and is rarely out of the headlines.
He spoke at a Trump rally during the U.S. presidential
election campaign and visited the president-elect at Trump Tower
after his election. A picture of the two men smiling broadly in
front of a pair of golden doors circulated widely.
Trump later embarrassed Prime Minister Theresa May's
government by tweeting that many people would like to see Farage
represent Britain as ambassador to the United States. The
government responded that there was no vacancy.
