Social researcher NatCen sees UK leaning towards EU "In" vote

LONDON, June 21 LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) -
Voters in Britain favour staying in the European Union,
according to a poll published by social research organization
NatCen on Monday, although most of the interviews were conducted
in May.
NatCen said 53 percent of respondents planned to vote to
stay in the EU while 47 percent would choose to leave, excluding
undecideds, meaning the outcome was "on a knife-edge".
The survey, which has a sample size of 1,632 respondents,
was conducted between May 16 and June 12, before the murder of
pro-"Remain" lawmaker Jo Cox last week. Sixty-five percent of
the interviews were done between May 16 and 26, NatCen said.
Support for "Remain" was strong in the first fortnight of
the field work but waned as the survey wore on, NatCen said.
That pattern was mirrored in other polls but in recent days
some polls have shown rising support for "Remain."
NatCen, which usually conducts social research for
governments and charities in areas such as health, said the
survey was primarily conducted online. Those who failed to
respond were followed up by phone.
Online respondents were more likely to support staying in,
at more than 50 percent. Phone respondents were slightly more
likely to back a "Leave" vote, the data showed.
"[Our survey] strongly suggests that the truth may well lie
in between the two," said John Curtice, a leading polling expert
and a NatCen senior research fellow.
"This implies that, in the final days before the vote, it
may well be reasonable to split the difference between the
online and phone polls."
(Reporting by Freya Berry; editing by William Schomberg)