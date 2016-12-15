Insurer Neon considering Dublin operation if Britain loses passporting rights

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Dec 15 Neon Underwriting Ltd may set up a Dublin business to sell insurance policies throughout the European Union if Britain loses access to the single market, chief executive of the specialist Lloyd's of London insurer said on Thursday.
Lloyd's is working on plans to move some business to the European Union, aiming to be ready for the shift as soon as Britain starts divorce proceedings from the bloc.
"We are looking at our own plans as well should the Lloyd's contingency plans not work out or should we feel that our plans may be better suited for us," Neon CEO Martin Reith told Reuters.
"That would include potentially a Dublin platform with passporting rights across Europe, to give us access to the business that we need.
Ireland's central bank said on Thursday that an increasing number of global insurance groups are considering moving to Ireland.
Neon, which earns about 20 percent of its premiums from Europe, is a member of Great American Insurance Group, whose members are subsidiaries of American Financial Group Inc .
American Financial Group already has a Dublin base, Reith said.
(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; editing by Carolyn Cohn)
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.