Sinn Fein says British vote to leave EU intensifies case for united Ireland vote

BELFAST, June 24 A British vote to leave the
European Union intensifies the case for a vote on whether
Northern Ireland should leave the United Kingdom, Northern
Ireland's largest Irish nationalist party Sinn Fein said on
Friday.
"This outcome tonight dramatically changes the political
landscape here in the north of Ireland and we will be
intensifying our case for the calling of a border poll" on a
united Ireland, Sinn Fein chairman Declan Kearney said in a
statement.
"The British government as a direct result have forfeited
any mandate to represent the interests of people here in the
north of Ireland in circumstances where the north is dragged out
of Europe as a result of a vote to leave," he said.
