EU queries UK Brexit assurances to Nissan

BRUSSELS Nov 7 The EU executive has asked the
British government for details of assurances it gave to Japanese
carmaker Nissan that new investment would not suffer
when Britain leaves the bloc, a European Commission spokesman
said on Monday.
"We have seen the press reports regarding Nissan and as a
result the Commission ... is in contact with the UK
authorities," the spokesman told reporters when asked if the
executive was checking whether such assurances might breach
rules in the EU against states giving unfair aid to companies.
"The UK authorities have not notified any support to Nissan
for assessment under our state aid rules and we've therefore not
taken any formal view of this matter," the spokesman added.
Asked to clarify what prompted the questions to London, he
replied: "We follow events, we read press reports ... If we see
something interesting then we ask questions."
Depending on the terms of its exit from the EU following its
referendum vote in June, Britain may well no longer be bound by
EU state aid rules following Brexit. But as long as it remains a
member, it would not be able to favour particular companies.
The British government said last month that it have given
Nissan assurances that its new investment in plant in Britain
would remain competitive after Brexit but said the firm had not
been given any explicit promise of compensation for EU tariffs.
(Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)