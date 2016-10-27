UK says Nissan was not offered compensation to build new models after Brexit

LONDON Oct 27 Britain did not offer Nissan compensation in return for any Brexit-induced costs to persuade the Japanese carmaker to build new models in Britain, Prime Minister Theresa May's spokesman said on Thursday.

"There is no compensation package," the spokesman said. "What we have made clear to Nissan and to others in the industry is that what we want is a competitive environment for the whole of the industry."

Nissan said earlier it will build its new Qashqai and X-Trail models in Britain despite the vote to quit the EU, giving May her most important corporate endorsement since the Brexit referendum in June.

(Reporting by William James; writing by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)