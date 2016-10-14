Nissan CEO says confident UK will remain competitive after meeting PM

LONDON Oct 14 Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn said on
Friday he was confident Britain would remain a competitive place
to do business, after meeting Prime Minister Theresa May in the
wake of his warning that Nissan could halt investment in its car
plant after Brexit.
Ghosn said at the Paris motor show last month that future
spending by the Japanese automaker on Britain's biggest car
plant, in Sunderland, northern England, would depend on a
guarantee of compensation if the UK's eventual deal with Europe
led to tariffs on car exports.
He said on Friday: "Following our productive meeting, I am
confident the government will continue to ensure the UK remains
a competitive place to do business."
May, who will begin official divorce talks with the European
Union by the end of next March, said she wanted to continue to
back the country's car industry.
"This government is committed to creating and supporting the
right conditions for the automotive industry to go from strength
to strength in the UK, now and into the future," she added in a
statement.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)