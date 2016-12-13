UK has no liabilities from Nissan assurances - audit office

LONDON Dec 13 Britain has no contingent
liability from the government's assurances to Nissan
that the Japanese carmaker's new investments will not suffer
when Britain leaves the European Union, the head of the National
Audit Office said.
The government said in October it assured Nissan that its
new investment in a plant in Britain would be competitive after
Brexit. It also said it had not given any explicit promise of
compensation for any future EU tariffs on British car exports.
The government has so far refused to publish the letter it
sent to Nissan, but the head of Britain's spending watchdog,
Amyas Morse, said on Tuesday he had examined it and received
assurances from Britain's business ministry that Britain had no
potential liabilities from its discussions with Nissan.
"I am satisfied there is no identifiable contingent
liability," Morse told the head of parliament's Treasury
Committee, Andrew Tyrie, in a letter.
Morse said he received written assurances from the ministry
that "there are no other letters to Nissan on this matter and
that nothing was discussed in the relevant meetings that might
be understood as an additional commitment by HM Government."
Britain's opposition Labour Party has called on the
government to disclose details of its assurances to Nissan.
