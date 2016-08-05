Nissan says Brexit deal will determine future UK plant investment - BBC

LONDON Aug 5 The chief executive of Japanese
carmaker Nissan said future investment decisions about
Britain's biggest car plant will depend on the terms of a Brexit
deal struck with the European Union on customs, trade and free
movement of goods.
Nissan's Sunderland plant in the north of England built
nearly one in three of Britain's 1.6 million cars last year and
has been lauded as one of Europe's most efficient facilities,
where it builds the popular Qashqai sport utility vehicle.
But most of the site's output is exported to Europe and
Renault-Nissan Alliance Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn told the
BBC that Nissan and other companies were waiting to see the
outcome of Brexit talks before making new investment decisions.
"The question is what's going to happen in terms of customs,
what's going to happen in terms of trade, what's going to happen
in terms of circulation, particularly of the products," he said.
"All of these are very sensitive elements that are going to
determine, how and how much we are going to invest in the UK
particularly for the European market."
Business surveys and manufacturing data have all shown
faltering confidence in the British economy in the wake of the
June 23 referendum. The Bank of England cut rates and unleashed
billions of stimulus on Thursday.
Nissan has invested around 4 billion pounds ($5.25 billion)
in its British manufacturing base but many firms are now closely
watching formal talks on Britain's divorce terms from the
European Union, which are unlikely to start until next year.
Investment decisions in the car industry often occur several
years before a model rolls off a production line meaning any
delay in the coming months could hit output and jobs in years to
come.
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher signed a deal in
1984 to bring Nissan to the deprived north of England beginning
a renaissance in the British car industry, which is forecast to
hit record production levels by the end of the decade.
But over 61 percent of voters backed Brexit in Sunderland,
spurred on by concerns around immigration, ignoring their bosses
who made the business case for remaining in the 28-member bloc.
Ghosn said Sunderland was a "European plant" but that he was
confident that British and European politicians would strike an
amicable trade deal.
"We are reasonably optimistic that at the end of the day
common sense is going to prevail from both sides," he said.
($1 = 0.7616 pounds)
