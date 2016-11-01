Nissan promises indicate 'direction of travel' for UK's Brexit talks - minister

LONDON Nov 1 Britain's assurance to Nissan that
it is seeking tariff-free trade with the European Union for the
motor industry shows the government's broader aims for its EU
exit talks, junior Brexit minister David Jones said on Tuesday.
"I think it indicated a direction of travel that the
government wants to pursue, which is simply the best possible
access to the single market," Jones said, when asked about the
government's assurance to Nissan on unimpeded single market
access.
"That will have to be balanced against other considerations,
the most notable being ensuring that the United Kingdom retains
control of its own border arrangements."
