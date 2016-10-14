After Brexit warning, Nissan CEO meets British PM - Sky News

LONDON Oct 14 The CEO of Japanese carmaker Nissan was meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday, Sky News reported, after he said he would need a reassurance of compensation from the government to invest further in Britain following Brexit.

Carlos Ghosn told reporters at the Paris motor show late last month that future spending on Britain's biggest car plant would depend on a guarantee of compensation if Britain struck a deal with European allies which led to tariffs on car exports.

