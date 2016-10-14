After Brexit warning, Nissan CEO meets British PM - Sky News

LONDON Oct 14 The CEO of Japanese carmaker
Nissan was meeting British Prime Minister Theresa May
on Friday, Sky News reported, after he said he would need a
reassurance of compensation from the government to invest
further in Britain following Brexit.
Carlos Ghosn told reporters at the Paris motor show late
last month that future spending on Britain's biggest car plant
would depend on a guarantee of compensation if Britain struck a
deal with European allies which led to tariffs on car exports.
May's spokeswomen and a spokesman at Nissan declined to
confirm whether the meeting was taking place.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)