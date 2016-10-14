Nissan seeking to find Brexit solution at meeting with UK PM

LONDON Oct 14 Nissan said it wanted to
find a way to make Brexit work for both it and the British
government at a meeting between its chief executive and Prime
Minister Theresa May, after the Japanese firm warned it could
halt investment in its car plant.
Carlos Ghosn told reporters at the Paris motor show late
last month that future spending on Britain's biggest car plant
would depend on a guarantee of compensation if Britain struck a
deal with European allies which led to tariffs on car exports.
"The purpose of this meeting between Mr Ghosn and Mrs May is
to ensure both Nissan and the UK Government have an aligned way
forward that meets the needs of both the company and the
country," a Nissan spokesman said.
"We do not expect any specific agreement to be communicated
following this initial introductory meeting of the CEO and the
Prime Minister."
(Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)