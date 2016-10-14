Nissan seeking to find Brexit solution at meeting with UK PM

LONDON Oct 14 Nissan said it wanted to find a way to make Brexit work for both it and the British government at a meeting between its chief executive and Prime Minister Theresa May, after the Japanese firm warned it could halt investment in its car plant.

Carlos Ghosn told reporters at the Paris motor show late last month that future spending on Britain's biggest car plant would depend on a guarantee of compensation if Britain struck a deal with European allies which led to tariffs on car exports.

"The purpose of this meeting between Mr Ghosn and Mrs May is to ensure both Nissan and the UK Government have an aligned way forward that meets the needs of both the company and the country," a Nissan spokesman said.

"We do not expect any specific agreement to be communicated following this initial introductory meeting of the CEO and the Prime Minister." (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Kate Holton)