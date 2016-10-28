May's Nissan deal opens floodgates as rivals seek Brexit reassurance

| LONDON
LONDON Oct 28 Prime Minister Theresa May's deal
to keep Nissan investing in Britain opened the
floodgates on Friday to demands from rival car companies chasing
their own assurances from the government that they won't be
hurt by Brexit.
Britain's biggest car maker Jaguar Land Rover and
its biggest engine maker Ford welcomed the news that the
Japanese group would build two new models in the northeastern
English city of Sunderland. Both said they too needed to avoid
the risk of being hit with tariffs on trade with the European
Union.
While the exact nature of the deal remains unknown, its
announcement raised the prospect that Britain might be adopting
an interventionist approach to placate exporters as it prepares
to leave the world's biggest trading bloc - a stark change for a
country known for its hands-off approach to business.
"In isolation this wouldn't be a big issue, but this could
be the start of a slippery slope where the government gets much
more drawn into individual deals and negotiations than
historically they have," Andrew Sentance, a former Bank of
England policymaker and adviser to PwC, said.
Dismissive of the more interventionist approaches of
countries such as France and Germany, Britain became a leading
destination for foreign investment by coupling a flexible labour
market and low taxes with little state involvement in business.
But the shock vote in June to leave the EU has heralded the
biggest change in the way corporate Britain is run for at least
a generation.
A source told Reuters on Thursday the British government
promised extra support to Nissan in a written assurance that
Brexit would not hit the competitiveness of the Sunderland
plant, which exports 55 percent of its cars to Europe.
The government refused to go into details but said there had
been no "sweetheart deal". Last month Nissan's CEO Carlos Ghosn
warned that he would need a guarantee of compensation to offset
any tariffs. Following a meeting with May earlier this month,
Ghosn expressed confidence that her government would ensure
Britain remained a competitive place to do business.
News of the deal prompted an immediate reaction from rivals,
who also raised the question of recruiting foreign staff if the
government curbs immigration, as it has promised.
"We are talking to government at every level and asking for
a tariff-free trading environment, access to talent and the same
legislative framework we have now," Jaguar Land Rover said. "We
want a level playing field."
While Nissan's Sunderland factory made nearly one in three
of Britain's 1.6 million cars last year, Indian-owned Jaguar
Land Rover produces more vehicles overall at several sites.
Other exporters were keeping a close eye on the Nissan
developments, with the boss of Airbus UK saying the agreement
showed the aerospace and defence sectors needed to work
together.
One leading London banker, who declined to be named, said
May appeared to be "playing to the home crowd" by prioritising
the auto industry over financial services.
WINNERS AND LOSERS
U.S. automaker Ford said it needed to sell its
British-made engines into Europe without tariffs and that it was
looking for similar reassurances from the government.
"I don't think the government will be picking winners and
losers in our industry," Jim Farley, vice president for Europe,
Middle East & Africa, told Reuters. "I would be very surprised
if the UK government treats different companies differently."
Britain's big carmakers are nearly all foreign-owned and
ship more than half of their exports to the other 27 countries
of the EU, making the industry's future one of the big question
marks hanging over Britain's plan to quit the bloc.
Late Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher lured Nissan to open
the Sunderland plant in 1986, beginning a recovery in British
car-making that had nearly collapsed in the 1970s.
Colin Lawther, a senior vice president at Nissan, said
Brexit had posed a "big hurdle" for the car industry. "The UK
government has been very good at working with us over the last
few months to remove the uncertainty as much as they possibly
can," he told reporters.
Like most parts of England's industrial north, Sunderland
voted strongly in favour of Brexit on June 23.
The deal led to speculation as to what the government had
offered Nissan to persuade it to make the next generation of its
Qashqai and X-Trail SUVs at Britain's largest car plant.
Vince Cable, a former business minister who helped persuade
General Motors to keep its north of England plant open in 2012,
said he believed the Nissan announcement was a sign that the
government would push for a "soft Brexit" deal with the EU that
avoided the imposition of tariffs altogether.
"One of the key factors in keeping General Motors here was
the confidence they had that we would stay within the European
single market and the customs union," he told Reuters.
Countries such as Turkey are part of the EU customs union
without being member states, enabling them to trade freely with
the bloc.
"I think (the government) almost certainly made it clear
that British negotiating objectives will be to remain within the
customs union," Cable said. "I can't see how anything other than
a customs union arrangement would satisfy the car industry."
(Additional reporting by Helen Reid in London and Laurence
Frost in Paris; editing by David Stamp)