Nissan deal opens door for Scotland concessions -SNP

LONDON Oct 30 The British government's promises
to Japanese carmaker Nissan open the door to a special
deal for Scotland if Britain leaves the European Union, Scottish
nationalists said on Sunday.
Nissan said on Thursday it would build two new models in
Britain, after what a source described to Reuters as a promise
of aid from Prime Minister Theresa May's government to counter
any loss of competitiveness caused by Brexit.
On Friday other carmakers asked for help too, while the
opposition Labour Party called for more detail about the deal.
On Sunday the Scottish National Party joined them.
"The Nissan deal is a hugely significant concession by the
UK government because it shows they are open to the principle of
a 'flexible Brexit'," Michael Russell, a minister in the SNP-led
Scottish government in Edinburgh, said in a statement.
Most Scots voted against leaving the EU, unlike the majority
of people in the rest of the United Kingdom, and the SNP wants
Scotland to stay part of the EU's single market even if the rest
of Britain leaves.
A British government minister, David Mundell, told Scottish
legislators on Thursday that he expected the United Kingdom as a
whole would leave the EU single market, but that it would retain
tariff- and barrier-free access to the EU.
"David Mundell (said) there would be no special deal for
Scotland - but he has been completely undermined by Theresa
May's actions over the Nissan deal," Russell said. "It can't be
right for the UK government to conclude backroom deals with some
specific companies ... while pursuing a course of action that
will cost many thousands of Scottish jobs."
