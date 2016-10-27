Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
LONDON Oct 27 Britain should publicly reassure firms that the key advantages of European Union membership will be kept following Brexit, a car industry body said on Thursday, after Nissan said it would build a new model at its English plant.
"We need government to provide public assurance to investors that our advantages will be maintained," the Chief Executive of the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders Mike Hawes said.
"Namely, a competitive business environment, the ability to recruit talent from abroad and the continuation of all the benefits of the single market as we leave the EU." (Reporting by Costas Pitas; editing by Stephen Addison)
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.