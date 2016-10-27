UK support for Nissan may be costly, hard to calculate

* 10 pct tariffs could generate $350 mln in extra costs
* Nissan UK sells all cars to Switzerland, not EU
* Unclear how any Nissan support would be calculated
By Tom Bergin
LONDON, Oct 27 The support that the UK
government has promised carmaker Nissan in return for
building new models in Britain could prove expensive, but the
Japanese carmaker's complex structure makes it hard to estimate.
Nissan announced on Thursday it would build the new Qashqai
and the X-Trail SUV in Sunderland, England, after saying in
September it would only commit to new UK investment if it got a
promise of compensation should Britain's move to leave the
European Union lead to new taxes on car exports.
Nissan's main UK arm sells vehicles worth 5.3 billion pounds
($6.5 billion) a year, its accounts show. It says 55 percent of
the cars go to Europe, suggesting exports of about 2.9 billion.
In line with World Trade Organization (WTO) rules, the
European Union applies tariffs of 10 percent on passenger
vehicles imported from outside the bloc.
That could theoretically mean a tariff bill of 290 million
pounds ($350 million) for Nissan's exports from Britain to
Europe after Brexit - if the UK fails to secure a free trade
deal.
The imposition of customs clearances at borders and the need
for upfront payment of value added tax when goods go into the EU
could also hit carmakers' competitiveness.
On the other hand, the UK government has said it is
confident of striking a free trade deal with Europe after
Brexit, in which case Nissan may face few additional tax costs.
Prime Minister Teresa May's spokesman said on Thursday
Britain did not offer a "compensation package" to Nissan.
However, a source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters
the government gave Nissan a written commitment of extra support
in the event Brexit reduces its competitiveness.
The carmaker said: "For Nissan, the support and assurances
of the UK government enabled the Executive Committee to make the
decision that the next generation Qashqai and X-Trail will be
produced at Sunderland".
COMPLEX FINANCES
Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn met Prime Minister Theresa May
earlier this month to discuss the impact of any EU tariffs.
Nonetheless, Nissan's main UK unit does not sell cars to the
bloc. All output is sold to Nissan International SA in
Switzerland, which Nissan describes as its "European group head
office trading company".
Many multinational groups sell all their products through a
centralised unit. This can be done for efficiency, but it can
also offer tax benefits if the intra-group transactions channel
profits into lower tax jurisdictions.
Switzerland offers tax rates of around 10 percent or less to
foreign companies on profits they make on non-Swiss activities.
Nissan declined to comment on whether its structure is
intended to shift profits into Switzerland.
Nissan Motor Manufacturing (UK) Ltd's accounts say its
arrangements are fully declared to the UK tax authority.
The UK arm is not especially profitable, making average
annual profits of less than 33 million pounds over the past five
years on average turnover of 5.0 billion pounds.
Lynne Oats, Professor of Taxation and Accounting at the
University of Exeter Business School, said the complex structure
would make calculating the actual cost of any government
compensation to Nissan complicated.
Richard Murphy, Professor of Practice in International
Political Economy at City University London, said if there were
new post-Brexit taxes, it would be unclear which set of accounts
for Nissan's UK activities would be used in assessing any
compensation claims.
Given the government's commitment to stamp out corporate tax
avoidance, any agreement to pay out on the basis of accounts
other than those of the UK unit - including taking account of
losses generated in Switzerland - would open the government to
criticism, Murphy said.
($1 = 0.8213 pounds)
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Mark Potter)