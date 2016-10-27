UK PM May says to work with Nissan to maintain competitiveness

Facebook Germany says it will start tackling fake news in weeks
FRANKFURT, Jan 15 Facebook said on Sunday it would update its social media platforms in Germany within weeks to reduce the dissemination of fake news.
LONDON Oct 27 Prime Minister Theresa May said on Thursday she will work with Nissan to maintain Britain's competitiveness after the Japanese carmaker said it will build two new models at its north of England plant despite concerns over Brexit.
"As we look forward and as we develop our industrial strategy, we will want to be working with companies like Nissan, with sectors of the economy, to ensure we maintain that competitiveness and see the UK being a global leader in free trade," May said.
Last month, Nissan Chief Executive Carlos Ghosn said he could scrap new investment in Britain unless he was given a guarantee of compensation for costs related to any new tariffs resulting from Brexit. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Sarah Young; editing by Stephen Addison)
BOGOTA/SAO PAULO, Jan 15 Colombian authorities have arrested a former senator for allegedly taking $4.6 million in bribes to help Odebrecht SA win a road-building contract, as fallout from a massive corruption scandal continues to bite Latin America's No. 1 engineering firm.
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Twice a day, Scott Ozawa's Bluetooth-enabled toothbrush tells his dental insurer if he brushed for a full two minutes. In return, the 41-year-old software engineer gets free brush heads and the employer which bought his insurance gets premium discounts.