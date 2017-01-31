Britain to have closest possible nuclear ties post-Brexit, says minister

BRIEF-Anika Therapeutics expects to complete supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL in 2018
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
LONDON Jan 31 Britain will maintain the closest possible nuclear cooperation with the European Union after it leaves the bloc and the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom), Britain's Brexit minister David Davis said on Tuesday.
Presenting a new law to parliament to trigger the formal divorce procedure with the bloc, Davis told lawmakers: "Our aims are clear, we will maintain the closest possible nuclear cooperation with the European Union, that relationship could take a number of different forms and will be subject to negotiation."
Experts have said that Britain's departure from Euratom could raise costs, delay new nuclear power projects and complicate research and international cooperation agreements. (Reporting by William James, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
* Anika announces first patient enrolled in supplemental phase III trial of CINGAL for the treatment of knee pain associated with osteoarthritis
May 25 U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite scaling new highs, buoyed by strong earnings reports from the embattled retailer sector.
* Optibase ltd - revenues from fixed income real estate totaled $4 million for quarter ended march 31, 2017, compared to revenues of $4 million for q1 of 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: