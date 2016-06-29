Brexit a chance to ease "suicidal" EU antitrust policy-SFR chief

PARIS, June 29 Britain's vote last week to leave the European Union is an opportunity to ease off on the bloc's "suicidal" antitrust stance against industrial mergers, the head of French telecoms operator Numericable-SFR, Michel Combes, said on Wednesday.

SFR, part of billionaire Patrick Drahis's Altice, is one of four mobile providers in France.

The French telecoms sector faces fierce price competition, but repeated attempts to consolidate have foundered, partly due to antitrust policies that limit national market share in the name of consumer protection.

To date, those French merger attempts have been overseen by French authorities, but at a European level, since her appointment in 2014, EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager has blocked telecoms mergers in Britain and Denmark on the same grounds.

Britain's government has traditionally been among those EU members most in favour of pro-consumer antitrust policy.

"If Brexit can serve as a revealer - an awakening of consciousness on the grave crisis facing Europe (generally) - that would be a good thing," SFR Chairman and Chief Executive Combes told France's National Assembly.

"We think it is necessary to go ahead with a complete revamp of competition policy which today is suicidal for European interests - notably for our industry," he said.

EU telecoms and media executives have long argued that a fast globalising communications industry is turning antitrust rules they see as over-vigorous and outdated into burdens for the bloc's home-grown companies.

They say it allows competitors from outside to benefit, and holds back investment in vital communications infrastructure.

"We really need to permit some European champions to emerge," Combes said, to challenge what he called called the 'Gafas' - a reference to U.S-based tech giants Google, Apple, Facebook and Amazon.

