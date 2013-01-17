Obama tells Cameron wants Britain in "strong European Union"

WASHINGTON Jan 17 President Barack Obama told
British Prime Minister David Cameron on Thursday that the United
States "values a strong UK in a strong European Union," the
White House said.
Cameron, who has faced calls from some in his own party for
a referendum on whether Britain should exit the EU, postponed
on Thursday a much-anticipated speech on Britain's future role
in the EU because of the hostage crisis at an Algerian gas plant
where Britons and Americans are believed to be among those held.
Obama and Cameron, in a telephone call, also consulted on
the Algeria hostage situation, and the leaders expressed support
for the French military operation against Islamist militants in
Mali, the White House said.
"The prime minister set forth his thinking on UK-EU
relations in light of his upcoming speech," the White House
said.