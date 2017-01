LONDON, June 18 The implied probability of a British vote to remain in the European Union on June 23 fell to 65 percent on Saturday, according to Betfair betting odds.

The probability of a Remain vote fell as low as 60 percent on Thursday before rising to around 67 percent on Friday.

While betting odds have consistently indicated Remain vote, opinion pollsters have so far painted contradictory pictures of how Britons will vote. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge)