Betting odds move further in favour of Britain remaining in EU - Ladbrokes

BRIEF-Clarocity qtrly loss per share $0.01
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
LONDON Feb 20 Betting odds have moved further in favour of Britain remaining a member of the European Union after Prime Minister David Cameron struck a deal with other EU leaders, Ladbrokes said on Saturday.
The bookmaker said betting odds indicated there was now a 69 percent chance of Britain remaining in the EU with a 31 percent chance of Britain leaving.
"The talks in Brussels left punters with little option other than to back the remain odds," Jessica Bridge of Ladbrokes said in a statement. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Kate Holton)
* Clarocity Corporation announces Q1 results, shares for services and clarifies repayment of convertible debentures
UNITED NATIONS, May 19 North Korea's deputy United Nations envoy said on Friday "it is ridiculous" to link Pyongyang with the WannaCry "ransomware" cyber attack that started to sweep around the globe a week ago or the hacking of a U.N. expert monitoring sanctions violations.
* Qualcomm announces pricing of $11.0 billion senior notes offering