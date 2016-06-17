Implied probability of Remain vote in Britain's EU referendum rises to 67 percent - Betfair odds

BRIEF-Andersons says plans to exit retail business
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
LONDON, June 17 The implied probability of a British vote to remain in the European Union on June 23 rose to 67 percent on Friday, according to Betfair odds.
The probability of a Remain vote fell as low as 60 percent on Thursday before recovering to around 65 percent at the end of the day. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Just eight individuals, all men, own as much wealth as the poorest half of the world's population, Oxfam said on Monday in a report calling for action to curtail rewards for those at the top.