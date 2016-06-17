版本:
Implied probability of Remain vote in Britain's EU referendum rises to 67 percent - Betfair odds

LONDON, June 17 The implied probability of a British vote to remain in the European Union on June 23 rose to 67 percent on Friday, according to Betfair odds.

The probability of a Remain vote fell as low as 60 percent on Thursday before recovering to around 65 percent at the end of the day. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

