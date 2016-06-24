版本:
Brexit vote - implied probability of leave vote 63 pct -Betfair odds

LONDON, June 24 The implied probability of a British vote to leave the European Union is 63 percent, according to odds provided by the Betfair Internet betting exchange.

According to Reuters calculations after 41 declarations, plus partial Northern Irish results from the BBC, 52.7 percent of Britons have backed a leave vote and 47.3 percent remain in Thursday's EU membership referendum. (Reporting by UK Bureau)

