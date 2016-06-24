Brexit vote - implied probability of leave vote 63 pct -Betfair odds

BRIEF-Pattern Energy announces proposed offering of senior notes
* Pattern Energy - proposes to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, US$350 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2024
LONDON, June 24 The implied probability of a British vote to leave the European Union is 63 percent, according to odds provided by the Betfair Internet betting exchange.
According to Reuters calculations after 41 declarations, plus partial Northern Irish results from the BBC, 52.7 percent of Britons have backed a leave vote and 47.3 percent remain in Thursday's EU membership referendum. (Reporting by UK Bureau)
* IBM - Bell Canada will combine its mobility services with IBM's suite of apps
* Jeld-Wen Holding Inc sees IPO of 25 million shares priced between $21.00 and $23.00 per share - SEC filing