公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 6月 20日

Probability of Remain vote in Britain's EU referendum rises to 74.6 pct - Betfair odds

LONDON, June 20 The probability of a British vote to remain in the European Union implied by Betfair betting odds rose to 74.6 percent on Monday, up from a range between 60 and 67 percent on Friday.

Britain votes on whether to leave the EU on Thursday. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Estelle Shirbon)

