BUZZ-Shell, BP defy market-sell off on dollar income, dividends

BRIEF-Noble energy to acquire Clayton Williams Energy
* Clayton Williams Energy shareholders will receive 2.7874 shares of co's common stock and $34.75 in cash for each share of common stock held
** Royal Dutch Shell and BP defy a broad market sell-off after Britain's vote to leave the EU
** Investors cite oil majors' dollar dividends and income as key attraction points
** A weaker pound makes Shell and BP a cheaper alternative to U.S. peers Exxon Mobil and Chevron
** GRAPHIC: Oil Majors' relative performance
** With dollar-based dividends, which both companies chose due to the underlying oil price, the depreciation of the pound offered automatic gains
** "The oil sector has been the perfect hedge against Brexit," says Richard Hulf, co-manager of the Artemis Global Energy Fund, which holds shares in Shell and BP
** There is a rotation into energy stocks, particularly into BP and Shell, says Charles Whall, portfolio manager at Investec Asset Management which holds shares in oil majors
** Shell up 2.5 percent after climbing 6.8 percent on Friday BP up 1 percent, touching a seven-month high on Monday after gaining 8.4 percent on Friday
COLOGNE, Germany, Jan 16 Chancellor Angela Merkel told German industry leaders on Monday that she would remain committed to free trade in an indirect rebuttal to comments from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's about border taxes on car imports.
Jan 16 Noble Energy said on Monday it would buy Clayton Williams Energy for about $2.7 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.