Opel says supports UK remaining in the European Economic Area

FRANKFURT, June 24 General Motors'
European arm Opel said on Friday it was important for its
Vauxhall division that Britain remain part of the European
Economic Area even after its exit from the European Union.
"It is also important that business continues to benefit
from the free movement of goods and people during this period, "
Opel said in a statement. "We fully support the UK remaining
part of the European Economic Area."
The European Economic Area specifies that membership is open
to members states of the European Union or the European Free
Trade Association (EFTA), which includes Switzerland, Norway and
Iceland.
