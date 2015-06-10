UPDATE 1-UK's Osborne seeks safeguards against EU's 'ever-closer union' mantra

* Britain to hold in-out EU referendum by end-2017
* Osborne urges "fairness" between euro-ins and euro-outs
* London financial sector jittery over possible "Brexit"
By William James
LONDON, June 10 Britain wants a guarantee from
the European Union that it will not be penalised for remaining
outside the euro zone, finance minister George Osborne said on
Wednesday, setting out one key demand in London's renegotiation
with the bloc.
Britain's membership of the EU will be put to a referendum
before the end of 2017 once Prime Minister David Cameron and
Osborne, his most senior political ally, have renegotiated the
country's ties to the bloc.
Osborne used a major speech to London's most powerful
financiers to spell out his desire to rewrite one of the EU's
guiding principles: that all members are committed to
ever-closer union.
That phrase, used in the 1957 Treaty of Rome that laid the
foundations for the modern EU, is at odds with Britain's
decision not to adopt the euro currency and is seen by some to
threaten its position as a global financial centre and its
status within the bloc.
"Even the most pro-European in the room would, in time, come
to question the benefits of British membership of the EU if we
did not tackle these issues now," Osborne told a black-tie
dinner in the heart of London's financial district.
"It is a particular challenge for the UK - and one that was
not envisaged in the EU Treaties."
Cameron has said he wants to keep Britain inside the EU, but
also that he cannot rule anything out if he is unable to secure
the reforms he wants, which also cover market regulation,
welfare rules and lawmaking sovereignty.
"Among the principles we seek to establish in this
re-negotiation are these simple ones: fairness between the
euro-ins and the euro-outs enshrined, and the integrity of the
single market preserved," Osborne said.
His remarks reflect the concerns that the process of closer
integration between euro zone states, spurred by the
near-meltdown of its financial system earlier this decade, could
ultimately leave Britain on the sidelines of financial
policymaking.
"MISGUIDED" LAWS
"One of the greatest threats to our international
competitiveness comes from ill-designed and misguided European
legislation," Osborne said.
He referred to a recent example where the European Central
Bank had tried to insist that euro clearing houses should be
based in the single currency area.
"That was a fundamental challenge to the principle of the
single market, which we successfully overturned in the court,"
Osborne said. "It points to the looming challenges ahead, when
proposals like their financial transaction tax are developed."
Only Britain and Denmark, which both joined the bloc in
1973, have a legal opt-out from the single currency. The other
26 EU member states have either already adopted the euro or are
committed to doing so.
"It's in our interests that the euro is a successful, strong
currency. So we're prepared to support the euro zone as it
undertakes the further integration it needs," Osborne said.
"But in return, we want a settlement between the UK and the
euro zone that protects the single market and is stable, fair
and lasts."
The possibility of Britain, the world's fifth-largest
economy, withdrawing from the EU and losing unfettered access to
its 500 million-strong single market has set London's financial
sector on edge.
In May, Deutsche Bank revealed it was considering
cutting down its UK operations should the country pull out, and
a lobby group has said a number of banks have put off possible
investments in Britain until after a referendum.
