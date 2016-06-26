UK's Osborne to make Brexit statement before markets open on Monday

| LONDON, June 26
LONDON, June 26 British finance minister George
Osborne will seek to reassure financial markets on Monday
following the country's decision to leave the European Union
last week, setting out the government's economic response to the
vote in a statement at 0600 GMT.
Global stock markets lost about $2 trillion in value on
Friday after Britain voted to leave the EU, while sterling
suffered a record one-day plunge to a 31-year low and money
poured into safe-haven gold and government bonds.
"The Chancellor (Osborne) will make a statement tomorrow
morning to provide reassurance about financial and economic
stability in light of the referendum result," a Treasury
spokesman said in a statement.
The statement would set out "the actions that he and the
rest of the government will be taking to protect the national
interest over the coming period," the spokesman said.
No further details of Osborne's statement were provided.
The vote has unleashed political, as well as financial
turmoil, prompting Prime Minister David Cameron to say he will
resign, 11 senior members of the opposition Labour Party to
withdraw support for leader Jeremy Corbyn and raising the
prospect of a fresh Scottish independence bid.
Osborne, a close political ally of Cameron and one-time
frontrunner to succeed him, has not made a public statement
since the result beyond a series of tweets on Friday to say
central banks had taken steps to ensure adequate market
liquidity.
In his absence, Britain's credit rating outlook has been
downgraded by Moody's, economists have slashed their growth
outlook for the British economy and banks have forecast an
extended period of volatility for sterling.
A Reuters poll of economists on Friday showed that the
result could drive the economy into recession and will force the
Bank of England (BoE) to ease its already ultra-loose monetary
policy further. Markets have priced in a growing chance of a
rate cut later this year.
BoE Governor Mark Carney on Friday said the central bank was
ready to provide 250 billion pounds ($345.93 billion) of
additional funds to support financial markets. The bank said he
had cancelled a planned appearance at a central bankers' summit
in Portugal later this week.
