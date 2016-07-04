UPDATE 4-UK plans lower corporation tax to cushion hit from Brexit

* Osborne says will go further with corporate tax cuts
LONDON/DUBLIN, July 4 Britain has announced
plans to cut corporation tax to less than 15 percent in an
attempt to cushion the shock of the country's decision to leave
the European Union, raising the prospect of competitive tax cuts
across the bloc.
Finance Minister George Osborne told the Financial Times he
wanted to build a "super competitive economy" with low business
taxes and a global focus, signalling a determination to remain
in his job when a new prime minister takes over in September.
The new rate, which was announced without a target date,
compares with Osborne's previous target to cut corporation tax
to 17 percent by 2020 from 20 percent now. The average rate
among the world's most developed countries is 25 percent.
Confidence in Britain's economy has been hit by the vote to
leave the EU and a lower tax rate could help prevent an exodus
of British firms and attract U.S. and European companies which
might otherwise be put off by the uncertainty it has created.
"The prospect of a lower tax base remains appealing for some
U.S. companies regardless of Britain's future status within the
EU," said Ferdinand Mason, a London-based partner at law firm
Jones Day. But Britain would also need to negotiate a
Norway-style deal on market access with the rest of Europe, he
said.
"If Britain is to become a truly attractive proposition to
foreign investors, it is crucial that the UK negotiates a deal
with the EU that gives it access to the single market."
"WORLD IS CHANGING"
Ireland, where a 12.5 percent corporate tax rate has been a
cornerstone of economic policy for 20 years, drawing investors
such as Pfizer and Apple, said Osborne's announcement showed how
the Brexit vote had altered the dynamics of the EU.
"This is a very stark reminder of how the world is changing
as a result of the referendum result in the United Kingdom,"
Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe told RTE radio.
"The tectonic plates are shifting and this is a very early
sign of it. It's a sharp reminder here, to us, that your tax
system and how it's structured is an essential part of our
national competitiveness," Donohoe said.
Ireland's transport minister said Osborne's move was an
"obvious attempt" to lure investors away from Ireland.
"If the headline figure was to come down to 12.5 percent in
the UK, it would be threatening to us and we would have to
adjust accordingly and make ourselves more attractive again,"
Shane Ross, an independent minister, said.
The Netherlands said it would review its tax rates to ensure
it remained attractive. "It is something we are thinking about
with an eye to the future," finance ministry spokesman Paul van
der Zanden said. "On the one side we want to fight tax avoidance
and on the other we need to look at our investment climate."
A spokesman for Germany's finance ministry said plans to cut
corporation tax should be fair. "It is clear that it is the
(German) government's aim that the issue of taxes is dealt with
in a fair way in the single market," Martin Jaeger said.
Martin Sorrell, chief executive of London-based WPP,
the world's largest advertising agency, backed Osborne's plan.
"The lower, the faster, the better. Hopefully, there's more
stimulus to come," he told Reuters.
Yet uncertainty over Osborne's role in Britain's new
government leaves a large question mark over the declared goal.
"We don't know when the tax rate will be cut or even if it
will be cut because we don't know if George Osborne will
continue as chancellor," said Helen Miller, associate director
at the Institute of Fiscal Studies.
Cutting the rate from 20 percent now to below 15 percent
would cost at least 10 billion pounds based on government
estimates, she said.
The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development,
in a June 24 internal email seen by Reuters, said a further cut
in British corporation tax was unlikely due to a high political
cost but if it happened it would "really turn the UK into a tax
haven type of economy."
"NOT THE RIGHT WAY" TO START EU NEGOTIATIONS
Some took the announcement by Osborne as the opening salvo
in future negotiations with the rest of the EU about Britain's
relationship with its former partners.
Pascal Lamy, a former World Trade Organisation head, said
Osborne was moving fast to activate one of Britain's weapons in
the talks as well as trying to reassure foreign investors who
are worried about Britain's access to the EU's single market.
"I can understand that from his side but he has to think
about the impact of this on the continent," Lamy told BBC radio.
"If you want a proper balanced, win-win relationship in the
future, starting with tax competition is not the right way
psychologically to prepare this negotiation."
Other elements of Osborne's plan to steer the economy
through the upheaval caused by the Brexit vote included support
for bank lending to ensure credit does not seize up, more
efforts to direct investment to northern England and maintaining
Britain's fiscal credibility, the FT quoted him as saying.
Last week, Osborne said he would no longer target a budget
surplus in 2020 because of the expected hit to the economy from
the referendum result.
Some politicians such as Molly Scott Cato, a member of the
European parliament for Britain's Green Party, said he was using
the referendum result to accelerate policy planned anyway.
"He wants to usher in an era in which the UK embarks on a
race to the bottom, not just through cutting corporation tax,
but also on social and environmental deregulation and even more
stringent public spending cuts," she said.
"We need a general election so people have a chance to have
their say on the sort of country we want to build together."
Osborne's softer approach to fixing public finances chimed
with comments by interior minister Theresa May, the leading
contender to replace David Cameron as prime minister.
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney said last week that he
believed the economy would need more stimulus soon.
The BoE may move as soon as Tuesday to ease some of the
capital requirements on banks and it will decide its position on
interest rates next week.
