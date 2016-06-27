Britain's Osborne says further volatility ahead but economy is strong

LONDON, June 27 Finance minister George Osborne
said Britain's vote to leave the European Union was likely to
lead to further volatility on financial markets but said the
economy was about as strong as it could be to cope with the
challenge ahead.
Osborne, who was speaking publicly for the first time since
Britain voted to leave the bloc, said the government had put in
place robust contingency plans to cope with the outcome of the
vote.
"Our economy is about as strong as it could be to confront
the challenge our country now faces," he told a press
conference.
(Reporting by William James and Costas Pitas; writing by Kate
Holton; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)