UK's Osborne: banks report strong capital and liquidity after Brexit vote

UPDATE 1-Retailer Casino confident over 2017 as France and Brazil improve
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
LONDON, July 5 British banks have reported strong capital and liquidity in the aftermath of the vote to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday after meeting with the heads of major banks and building societies.
"They report back that capital is strong, liquidity is strong, and we've got to make sure that lending is available to businesses... and they've assured me that it will be," Osborne told ITN. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Kate Holton)
* Estimated 2016 French op profit slightly over 500 mln euros
* Sterling rises from 3-month lows on dollar weakness (Adds sterling, Trump, Northern Ireland)
LONDON, Jan 17 European shares were dragged lower by miners and carmakers on Tuesday, as markets awaited details of Britain's Brexit position in a late morning speech by Prime Minister Theresa May.