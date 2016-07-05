UK's Osborne: banks report strong capital and liquidity after Brexit vote

LONDON, July 5 British banks have reported strong capital and liquidity in the aftermath of the vote to leave the European Union, finance minister George Osborne said on Tuesday after meeting with the heads of major banks and building societies.

"They report back that capital is strong, liquidity is strong, and we've got to make sure that lending is available to businesses... and they've assured me that it will be," Osborne told ITN. (Reporting by Andy Bruce, editing by Kate Holton)