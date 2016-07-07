Investment banks tell UK's Osborne they will help London after Brexit vote

LONDON, July 7 Major investment banks including
Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan said they would work
to help London remain a top centre for international finance, in
a joint statement on Thursday with British finance minister
George Osborne.
"Britain's decision to leave the EU clearly presents
economic challenges which we are determined to work together to
meet," the statement said.
"Today we met and agreed that we would work together to
build on all this with a common aim to help London retain its
position as the leading international financial centre."
Senior executives from Standard Chartered, Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley, as well
as from Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, met Osborne and signed the
statement.
(Reporting by David Milliken, editing by Andy Bruce)