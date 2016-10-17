Britain looks at paying into EU budget after Brexit to get market access - FT

BRIEF-Photon control appoints Neil Mcdonnell as board chair
* Michael Goldstein will remain as an executive director and acting CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Oct 17 Britain might continue to pay billions of pounds into the European Union's budget after Brexit to maintain single-market access for the City of London and other sectors under plans being discussed by government, the Financial Times reported.
Prime Minister Theresa May's recent rhetoric has perturbed some investors who fear Britain could give up trying to remain in the EU's single market in order to impose controls on immigration from the other 27 EU member states.
But the Financial Times said on Monday May had not ruled out making future payments to the EU to secure privileged access to the single market. Finance is among the sectors most likely to benefit in any deal that recognised the "equivalence" of regulatory regimes, the FT said.
The FT said that May assured Japanese carmaker Nissan that trading conditions for its British car plant would not change after Brexit, the first suggestion that the government could pick certain sectors to shield from the impact of leaving the EU.
Continued payments into the EU after Brexit has long been seen by Eurosceptics as a possible way to keep some preferential access to EU markets while pulling more sovereignty back to London over areas such as migration. (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Michael Holden)
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 13 The judge overseeing the U.S. bankruptcy case of Hanjin Shipping Co Ltd said on Friday he will likely announce on Wednesday whether he will approve the South Korean company's sale of its stake in a U.S. terminal operator after conferring with his South Korean counterpart.
NEW YORK, Jan 13 Rex Tillerson, the former oil executive under consideration for U.S. secretary of state, is trying to avoid giving testimony in a federal lawsuit over climate change, according to a lawyer for a group of teenagers who filed the suit.