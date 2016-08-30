Warsaw looks to win more finance business in wake of Brexit

| WARSAW
WARSAW Aug 30 Poland's deputy prime minister is
due to meet a string of banks in London this week as the country
tries to boost its status as one of Europe's fastest growing
financial centres and benefit from Britain's decision to leave
the European Union.
Poland has already attracted a number of financial investors
such as UBS, Credit Suisse, Bank of NY Mellon and HSBC, which
have opened large back office operations.
It is hoping to build on that by attracting more banks,
especially in areas such as risk management and IT services.
"We're not without a chance when it comes to luring
interesting investors to the so-called middle office, or back
office," Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Mateusz
Morawiecki told private broadcaster TVN24 on Tuesday.
"But there are also highly-paid development functions such
as risk management, IT management, information management, data
management. These are very important and interesting corporate
functions."
Morawiecki believes Poland, which will be the biggest non
euro-zone economy in the EU once Britain leaves, could be a good
partner for British financial firms by offering them access to
the single market.
Big financial firms London are losing faith in a quick fix
to get access to the EU after Britain leaves and are drawing up
contingency plans.
European heavyweights Germany and France have played down
hopes of an easy deal to keep London's financial hub intact and
Frankfurt, Paris, Dublin, Luxembourg, Milan and Amsterdam are
vying to woo UK-based firms.
According to one government source, Morawiecki will fly to
London on Wednesday evening ahead of meetings with dozens of
firms, including Barclays, Credit Suisse, BNP Paribas and
Citibank, as well as pension funds and hedge funds.
"There is a slight increase in financial firms' interest in
moving to Poland from the City but it is still hard work to
attract them as Poland is not in the euro zone. Their primary
options are places like Brussels, Amsterdam," a senior
government source said.
Morawiecki will also participate in meetings Poland's
biggest bank, state-run PKO BP, has organised with
investment funds.
Poland is betting its relatively fast-growing economy and
below-average salaries will attract new players. But investors
will have to consider rising policy uncertainty as the ruling
conservative Law and Justice party (PiS) moves to introduce more
state control over the economy.
This month, rating agency Moody's said a constitutional
crisis in Poland was threatening its relationship with the
European Union and investors.
(Additional reporting by Wojciech Zurawski in Krakow; editing
by David Clarke)