Poland says deeply concerned by 'xenophobic abuse' of Poles in Britain

LONDON, June 27 The Polish embassy in London said on Monday it was deeply concerned by what it said were recent incidents of xenophobic abuse directed against the Polish community and other residents of migrant heritage in Britain.

"We are shocked and deeply concerned by the recent incidents of xenophobic abuse directed against the Polish community and other UK residents of migrant heritage," the embassy said in a statement.

"At the same time, we would like to (offer thanks) for all the messages of support and solidarity with the Polish community expressed by the British public." (Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; editing by Stephen Addison)

