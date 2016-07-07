Aberdeen extends UK property fund suspension to July 11

LONDON, July 7 Aberdeen Asset management extended the suspension period for its 3.2 billion pound ($4.17 billion) Aberdeen UK Property Fund to Monday July 11, it said on Thursday.

The fund manager suspended the fund for 24 hours on Wednesday and cut its value by 17 percent.

"Investors who placed trades yesterday have asked for more time to consider whether to withdraw their redemptions," Aberdeen chief executive Martin Gilbert said in a statement.

Aberdeen's fund is the seventh UK property fund targeted at retail investors to have suspended trading this week. The funds together have over 18 billion pounds in funds under management. ($1 = 0.7681 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)