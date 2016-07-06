Columbia Threadneedle suspends dealing in UK property funds

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
LONDON, July 6 Columbia Threadneedle Investments, part of Ameriprise Financial, said on Wednesday it had temporarily suspended dealings in its UK property funds, the fifth firm this week to do so.
The firm said in a statement it had suspended trading in its 1.39 billion pound UK Property Authorised Investment Fund and UK Property Authorised Trust (Feeder Fund) from 1100 GMT on July 6.
It said it expected that retail outflows would continue for the time being due to uncertainty in the market following the UK referendum result. (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Simon Jessop)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)