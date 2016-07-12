Henderson property fund manager puts London HQ of Coutts bank up for sale-source

LONDON, July 12 The manager of fund firm
Henderson Global Investors' frozen UK property fund has put the
London headquarters of British private bank Coutts up for sale,
a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
The Henderson 3.9 billion pound ($5.13 billion) UK PAIF
Property and PAIF Feeder Fund is one of seven UK property funds
that have suspended trading in order to control redemptions by
retail investors following Britain's vote to leave the European
Union.
Managers in these commercial real estate funds need to sell
assets to meet those redemption requests.
TH Real Estate, which manages the Henderson fund, is selling
the building on the Strand in central London for 220 million
pounds ($290.00 million), the source said.
Coutts is owned by Royal Bank of Scotland.
A spokeswoman from Henderson Global Investors, which is
wholly owned by Henderson Group, declined to comment.
Trade publication Estates Gazette reported the news earlier
on Tuesday.
($1 = 0.7586 pounds)
(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn and Ana Nicolaci da Costa; Editing
by Greg Mahlich)