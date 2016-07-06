Henderson Global Investors suspends 3.9 bln stg UK property funds

LONDON, July 6 Henderson Global Investors said on Wednesday it has temporarily suspended trading in its 3.9 billion pound ($5.02 billion) UK Property PAIF and PAIF feeder funds, becoming the fourth firm this week to suspend such funds.

The firm, wholly-owned by Henderson Group, said the decision was taken due to "exceptional liquidity pressures on the funds, as a result of uncertainty following the EU Referendum and the recent suspension of other direct property funds". ($1 = 0.7768 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Rachel Armstrong)