Henderson Global Investors suspends 3.9 bln stg UK property funds

BRIEF-TechnipFMC secures AMF approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
* Technip and FMC Technologies, Inc announced on Friday TechnipFMC secures AMF Approval of its prospectus for listing its shares on Euronext Paris
LONDON, July 6 Henderson Global Investors said on Wednesday it has temporarily suspended trading in its 3.9 billion pound ($5.02 billion) UK Property PAIF and PAIF feeder funds, becoming the fourth firm this week to suspend such funds.
The firm, wholly-owned by Henderson Group, said the decision was taken due to "exceptional liquidity pressures on the funds, as a result of uncertainty following the EU Referendum and the recent suspension of other direct property funds". ($1 = 0.7768 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; editing by Rachel Armstrong)
TOKYO, Jan 16 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday to its lowest level in more than two weeks, hurt as the yen appreciated on concerns Britain might make a "hard" exit by from the European Union.
* Pixium vision achieves implantation of 10 patients in its clinical trial with its innovative 150 electrodes Iris II bionic vision system Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)