Britain rethinks property fund rules after Brexit investor panic

* Financial Conduct Authority to issue paper in new year
* Follows the suspension of many funds after Brexit vote
* Officials fear market contagion risk, threat to stability
* Other global regulators also turn focus to fund structures
LONDON, Nov 10 British authorities are
considering changing the rules governing commercial property
funds to prevent a repeat of the investor panic that followed
the country's vote to leave the European Union.
Big funds worth around 18 billion pounds ($22 billion) in
total were forced to suspend their activities after running out
of ready cash when investors who feared property prices would
collapse demanded their money.
The financial regulator is expected to focus on how the
industry and its investors can be better protected during future
periods of market stress. British and global authorities are
already concerned about the knock-on effects to other markets if
funds are forced to sell off assets quickly to try to meet
redemption obligations.
The Financial Conduct Authority said a discussion paper
would be published in the new year, without giving details about
the reforms it is considering.
One option for the regulator could be to push asset managers
away from offering funds which allow investors to pull out money
on any given day without notice, according to industry players.
This model is far removed from the nature of the underlying
assets being traded, as selling property can often take many
months, a so-called 'liquidity mismatch'.
If the FCA chose to change this structure, it could to some
degree follow the example set by Germany after the financial
crisis when it introduced a minimum holding period of 24 months
for investments, and a notice period of 12 months for investors
to get their money back.
While that would be a particularly extreme change, the
industry sources said the FCA could instead make redemptions
possible only weekly, monthly or quarterly.
Megan Butler, director of wholesale supervision at the FCA,
said the regulator was talking to property fund managers about
the suspension process as well as governance and oversight of
these funds, which have grown popular among private individuals
as well as pension funds and insurers.
"We encourage you to think carefully how you manage any long
run risks here, particularly around redemptions, if you have
clients looking for a quick exit," she told a conference hosted
by the Wealth Management Association on Wednesday, adding that a
discussion paper would be published early in 2017.
John Cartwright, chief executive of Britain's Association of
Real Estate Funds, said it had also commissioned research into
fund structure which would also be published early next year.
GLOBAL CONCERN
Liquidity mismatches have risen to the top of the agenda for
regulators across the world after bond funds came under intense
pressure to meet redemptions following big falls in prices
during several period of market stress, including in the "taper
tantrum" of 2013 when the U.S. Federal Reserve began tapering
its massive asset-purchase programme.
Like the FCA, global regulators and central banks worry that
financial stability can be undermined by funds rushing to sell
assets quickly to meet customer cash demands.
Among the funds to suspend trading after the Brexit vote
were Henderson Global Investors' 3.9 billion pound UK PAIF
Property Fund and M&G Investments, which lifted the its
suspension on its multi-billion-pound property portfolio on Oct.
21.
Marc Haynes, London-based senior vice president at real
estate fund manager Cohen & Steers, said the daily dealing
structure of the industry had led to unrealistic expectations
among many investors.
"You might have to restrict their investments or the onus
needs to be on the advisers to help them, so they understand
what they are getting into."
Laith Khalaf, senior analyst at funds supermarket Hargreaves
Lansdown, said regulators could potentially move the industry to
a weekly dealing date, but that this was likely to be unpopular
with investors.
Other industry sources said longer lock-up periods could hit
flows into funds and reduce the fees earned by the managers who
run them.
For some, suspensions were considered the fairest way to
treat remaining and would-be investors in the funds, as opposed
to writing down the value of the fund, which would have hurt
investors who had no desire to exit.
Some have considered increasing cash reserves so they can
process exit requests faster, but the drag on returns of parking
cash in this way is painful, particularly in the current low
interest-rate environment.
($1 = 0.8188 pounds)
