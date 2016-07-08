St James's Place moves to bid pricing on UK property fund

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Jan 16
Jan 16 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON, July 8 St James's Place has moved to bid pricing on its 2.7 billion pound ($3.50 billion) UK property fund, following a string of other British property funds which have cut valuations or suspended trading.
The firm made the change to its SJP Property fund on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the company said in emailed comments on Friday. Bid pricing gives investors looking to redeem their money a less favourable price.
Retail investors have been rushing to redeem high-yielding but risky property investments after Britain voted last month to leave the European Union. ($1 = 0.7724 pounds) (Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)
NEW YORK, Jan 15 Shareholders of bankrupt Peabody Energy Corp will seek this week to be part of a reorganized company whose prospects have brightened after a recent surge in coal prices and its stock, Barron's reported in its Sunday issue.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 16 Trust in governments, companies and the media plunged last year as ballots from the United States to Britain to the Philippines rocked political establishments and scandals hit business.