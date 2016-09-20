UPDATE 1-Property valuers drop Brexit clauses from most contracts as markets steady

(Adds details from two more valuers)
By Esha Vaish
Sept 20 Five big property services firms are
dropping Brexit uncertainty clauses from their valuation reports
for most UK assets as market conditions steady after a sharp
drop immediately after Britain's vote in June to leave the EU.
The original Brexit clause, seen by Reuters, stated there
was a reduced probability that valuers' opinions of the worth of
a UK property would exactly coincide with the price its
potential sale fetched.
British property was among the sectors hardest hit by the
vote in favour of Brexit and at one point commercial property
funds worth over 18 billion pounds ($23.4 billion) were
suspended amid high redemptions from investors concerned that
property demand and prices would plummet.
Concerns have since eased with four of the seven closed
funds reopening and data from the widest UK commercial property
index showing that property values fell less sharply in August
than the month before.
"We feel now there's enough certainty in most sectors for us
to withdraw that clause from all our valuation reporting," said
Robert Gray, head of fund valuations at Knight Frank.
CBRE, Jones Lang LaSalle, Savills and Colliers said that for
some subsectors with greater uncertainty, they had retained
reworded clauses that reflected a less cautious tone.
"Savills considers the uncertainty clause is redundant for
most markets. However, there is a lack of post-Brexit evidence
in some sectors ... and we will reference this in our reports as
necessary," said Ian Malden, Savills' divisional head of
valuation.
The sectors involve central London offices, development land
and buildings, retail parks and large shopping centres.
A revised clause from JLL, seen by Reuters, said there was
still a lack of comparable deals in such sectors and therefore
valuations reflected a "greater degree of judgment".
Andrew Renshaw, JLL's lead director for UK valuations and
professional advisory, said the concerns were largely around the
larger asset sizes. He expected the revised clause to disappear
completely during October as conditions become more transparent.
For less risky properties, JLL dropped clauses completely
from Sept. 19, following a meeting of top property valuers and
firms last Wednesday, Renshaw said.
Russell Francis, head of valuation and advisory services at
Colliers, said the firm had begun dropping clauses many weeks
ago, referencing areas of the housing market that had seen
strong levels of activity even after Brexit.
In recent weeks, several builders have said sales have
risen, and data has suggested prices are climbing again.
On the commercial end of the market, valuers have dropped
clauses for properties with long leases and steady incomes,
often seen in sectors such as student flats and care homes.
Knight Frank's Gray said the firm's valuations for risky
properties would on average be 2-6 percent lower than pre-Brexit
levels.
There are some concerns that such clauses may resurface once
Britain begins formal negotiations to exit the EU.
Gray said he did not envisage reintroducing the clause in
the short term, though altered market conditions could prompt
their return.
Knight Frank and CBRE value around two-thirds of UK
commercial real estate market, according to Mike Prew, property
analysts at Jefferies. Reuters could not immediate verify how
much market share the rest of the valuers held.
($1 = 0.7705 pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Heneghan)