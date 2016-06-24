Employment agency Randstad says Brexit could cause labour market shortages

AMSTERDAM, June 24 Britain's vote to leave the
European Union could deter corporate investment and create
labour market shortages, the chief financial officer at Randstad
, the world's second largest employment services
company, said on Friday.
Robert Jan van de Kraats said the decision was not just
saddening after decades of European cooperation, but could have
profound economic implications.
If free travel barriers are indeed restored between the
European Union and Britain, it will impede not only trade, but
also free movement.
"It limits the space in which people have to find work and
it limits the space companies have to find people," Van de
Kraats said in an interview.
Sectors where staff are already hard to come by, such as
information technology and engineering, could see a further
tightening.
Shortages are now "filled by international mobility and in
the case of Britain that is going to become a lot more
complicated. Shortages will be created if they do close the
employment market," he said.
"If more European countries drop out, it will limit
possibilities for people and companies."
Van de Kraats said Randstad was not taking any immediate
steps in response to the referendum outcome, but might have to
if the European economy takes a hit from Brexit.
"If this results in serious consequences we will do the same
thing we did in 2009 and that means restructuring," he said,
referring to the year the company's sales plunged 27 percent due
to the financial crisis.
Companies looking to grow in Europe will opt for alternatives
to Britain, due to heightened restrictions and limited
employment mobility, he said.
Randstad, with nearly 30,000 employees in 39 countries,
trails leading competitor Adecco. Randstad had sales of
slightly more than 19 billion euros last year.
British recruitment companies Pagegroup and Hays
both suffered 20 percent share price falls after the
shock vote to quit the EU.
(Reporting By Anthony Deutsch)