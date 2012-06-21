UK says investors need a choice in clearing

LONDON, June 21 Investors must have a choice of where they clear securities transactions, Britain said, as European Union lawmakers thrash out a sweeping reform of the bloc's financial markets.

Financial services minister Mark Hoban said on Thursday every opportunity should be looked at to enhance competition, such as a choice of where trades are cleared, a process backed by a default fund so a transaction is completed even if one side of the deal goes bust.

This was becoming more important as regulators promote clearing to increase market safety and transparency, he said.

A draft EU law, known as MiFID II, proposes giving clearing houses the right to access any exchange or platform so they can clear trades.

Trades are often cleared by in-house units at exchanges such as Deutsche Boerse, and the reform is seen as splitting open these "vertical silos" to more competition.

The London Stock Exchange is buying a controlling stake in LCH.Clearnet, a clearing house.

NYSE Euronext is setting up its own clearing house and has criticised the EU for insisting on competition regardless of possible consequences for market safety and liquidity.

"Arguments against access - which are principally around liquidity fragmentation - could be interpreted as looking very similar to arguments against incumbents losing market share," Hoban told the annual meeting of the Federation of European Securities Exchanges in Turkey.

"The starting point should be that market users are able to decide where they trade and clear their business according to their needs," Hoban said.

The European Parliament and EU states such as Britain have the final say on the draft law. Parliament was due to vote in committee on the reform next month with the new rules set to take effect from around 2014.